The Magic will not extend a qualifying offer to Iwundu, making him an unrestricted free agent, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Iwundu has had a consistent role for the Magic across his first three seasons in the league, averaging 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.6 minutes. The 25-year-old wing is unlikely to draw much interest in free agency for a significant role, especially one that would lead to fantasy relevance.