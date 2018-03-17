Wes Washpun: Missed Friday's game

Washpun did not see action during Friday's 103-90 loss to Austin due to an unknown injury.

As a result of his injury, Washpun has missed the last three Iowa games and it's not exactly clear what is preventing the 24-year-old from seeing minutes. The 24-year-old remains a game-time decision for the Wolves' next game Saturday. Currently, the former Northern Iowa guard is averaging 6.6 points and 2.1 rebounds across 39 games played this season.