Wes Washpun: New career high
Washpun poured in 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals during Wednesday's 102-97 loss at Windy City.
Washpun's 20 points Wednesday were a new career high, passing his previous mark of 16 points set last year, while also recording decent tallies in other statistical categories. The 24-year-old from Northern Iowa is averaging 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and assists with Iowa this season.
