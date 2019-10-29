Wesley Person Jr.: Nabbed by Red Claws

Person went to the Maine Red Claws in the second round of the 2019 G League Draft.

Person spent the 2018-19 campaign playing overseas in Italy, where he averaged 17.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.6 steals per game. He will return stateside in 2019, looking to build off of a successful campaign.

