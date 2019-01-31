Cherry scored 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with seven assists, four rebounds and four steals in the win Wednesday over the Hustle.

Cherry got the start at point guard and proceeded to tally a team-high 32 minutes. The veteran hasn't been much of a threat this campaign, averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds through 29 games with the club, so this outing was definitely a bit of a welcomed surprise.