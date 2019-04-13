Will Cherry: Signs with Olympiacos
Cherry has signed a deal with EuroLeague team Olympiacos, Eurohoops.net reports.
Cherry, who last played in the NBA during the 2014 season with Cleveland, will head to Greece for the remainder of the EuroLeague season. He most recently played for the Warriors G-League affiliate, averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 28.0 minutes over 46 games.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...