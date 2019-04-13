Cherry has signed a deal with EuroLeague team Olympiacos, Eurohoops.net reports.

Cherry, who last played in the NBA during the 2014 season with Cleveland, will head to Greece for the remainder of the EuroLeague season. He most recently played for the Warriors G-League affiliate, averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 28.0 minutes over 46 games.

