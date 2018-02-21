Will Davis: Best game in Windy City

Davis amassed 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 win over visiting Delaware.

In his second game since being traded, Davis had a decent game, missing his second double-double of the season by two rebounds. The second year forward from UC Irvine is averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 points per game this season with two different organizations.

