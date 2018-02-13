Will Davis: Traded to Windy City
Davis was traded from Reno to Windy City in a three-team deal Monday.
Davis has played in 32 G-League games with Reno so far this season, averaging 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds across 18.6 minutes. He'll now head to Windy City and will likely need to see an increased role in order to get on the radar of NBA teams. The 25-year-old out of UC Irvine went undrafted back in 2015.
