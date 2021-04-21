The Pelicans waived Magnay on April 12.
The 22-year-old rookie was cut loose to open up a two-way roster spot for wing James Nunnally. Despite being on the roster all season, the Australian-born center made just one three-minute appearance for the Pelicans before being cut loose.
More News
-
Pelicans' Will Magnay: Doesn't play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Will Magnay: Avoids injury report•
-
Pelicans' Will Magnay: Sits with right leg injury•
-
Pelicans' Will Magnay: Hauls in 10 rebounds•
-
Pelicans' Will Magnay: Modest results as G League starter•
-
Pelicans' Will Magnay: Productive off bench in G League•