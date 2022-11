Vorhees managed 12 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to Sioux Falls.

Vorhees didn't miss a shot en route to a season-high 12 points. Across four appearances, the 18-year-old has averaged 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 17.2 minutes per game.