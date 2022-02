Vorhees logged six points (3-5 FG), six rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Tuesday's G League loss to the Blue Coats.

Vorhees didn't see much playing time off the bench during Tuesday's matchup, but he shot 60 percent from the floor and was productive on the boards. He's now averaging 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game.