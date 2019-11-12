William Howard: Big opener
Howard posted 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes in Sunday's G League opener versus Sioux Falls.
Howard spent last season playing with CSP Limoges in Europe and averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals over 24.6 minutes per game in the various circuits. He appears headed for a similarly large role for the Stars this season.
