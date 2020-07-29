The Rockets didn't include Howard on their 15-man roster for the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando after the rookie signed a contract with French club LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Howard joined the Rockets on a one-year, two-way deal in late December, appearing in just two games at the NBA level before the season was suspended in mid-March. Since his contract was set to expire this offseason and Howard wasn't expected to be included in the rotation had he made the trip to Orlando, the Rockets cleared him to pursue opportunities abroad. Houston will have to wait until the offseason to fill his two-way spot.