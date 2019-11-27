Howard poured in 27 points (10-12 FG, 7-9 3PT) and contributed three rebounds, four assists and three steals in a victory over Rio Grande on Tuesday.

For the second consecutive game, Howard started at center and eclipsed his season high in scoring. He was nearly unstoppable from deep, making seven of his nine three-point attempts. At 6-foot-8, Howard profiles as a small forward at the NBA level. His standout shooting might get him there; he has now hit an eye-popping 63.9 percent (23-of-39) shots from behind the arc this season.