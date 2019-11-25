Howard racked up 24 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3PT, 1-1 FT) and pulled down eight rebounds in Sunday's win over Austin.

Howard moved into the starting lineup following Juwan Morgan's promotion to the Jazz and came through with his highest point total of the season. The 26-year-old has shown a nice touch from behind the arc this season, making 59 percent of his three-point attempts through six games.