William Howard: One rebound shy of double-double
Howard tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and nine rebounds in a win over Wisconsin on Friday.
Howard's nine rebounds tied his season high, and he produced double-digit points for third time in his last four contests. The 26-year-old is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor in 14 games this season.
