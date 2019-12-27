Howard is signing a two-way contract with the Rockets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Howard was previously a member for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League where he was posting 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 15 appearances. It's currently unknown but it's likely though that Howard will be transferred over to the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, sometime Friday.