William Howard: Signs two-way deal with Houston
Howard is signing a two-way contract with the Rockets on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Howard was previously a member for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League where he was posting 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 15 appearances. It's currently unknown but it's likely though that Howard will be transferred over to the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, sometime Friday.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.