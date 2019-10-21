William Howard: Waived by Jazz
Howard was waived by the Jazz on Monday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
The undrafted forward was a long shot to make the squad, so his waiving doesn't come as a surprise. Assuming he clears waivers, Howard will likely have the opportunity to play for the Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, once the season begins.
