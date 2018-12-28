William Lee: Easily tops season-high numbers
Lee finished the loss Thursday to Santa Cruz with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two blocked shots and one assist.
Lee was inserted into the starting lineup thanks to a variety of injuries to the frontcourt and wound up playing 31 minutes, easily a season-high. With no information regarding injuries to the likes of Diamond Stone and Marquise Moore, there's a possibility Lee could wind up being a legitimate fantasy asset for the immediate future.
