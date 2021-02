McDowell-White totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and two rebounds over 13 minutes in Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Swarm.

McDowell-White has appeared in seven of the first nine games of the G League season, but he's had a fairly minimal impact off the bench. He's averaging just 3.0 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds over 15.1 minutes per contest.