Willie Cauley-Stein: Hits open market

The Kings rescinded Cauley-Stein's qualifying offer Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.

Cauley-Stein was a restricted free agent when the new league year opened Sunday, but the Kings relinquished his rights less than 24 hours later after the team needed to open up cap space for the signings of Harrison Barnes, Trevor Ariza, Dewayne Dedmon and Cory Joseph. The Dedmon signing in particular hinted that the Kings weren't interested in retaining Cauley-Stein, who is likely seeking a multi-year deal with a team willing to give him a legitimate chance at claiming a starting job. Over his first four seasons in the league, the 2015 lottery pick averaged 10.1 points, 6.4 boards and 1.6 assists in 24.0 minutes per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor.