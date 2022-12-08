Cauley-Stein totaled 10 points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes Wednesday versus Austin.
Cauley-Stein has finished with double digits in two of the last three games. However, he's only reached the threshold three times in 11 games thus far, so he's not exactly an offensive juggernaut.
