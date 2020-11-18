Cauley-Stein declined his $2.28 million player option for the 2020-21 season Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Cauley-Stein will hit the open market for a second straight offseason after he appeared in 54 games between the Warriors and Mavericks in 2019-20, averaging 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 20.3 minutes per contest over 54 games. At this point in his career, the 2015 lottery pick hasn't shown much growth on the offensive end, nor has he developed into the defensive stalwart some talent evaluators may have envisioned when he entered the league. Cauley-Stein may have to settle for another low-cost, one-year deal in free agency, and he'll likely be ticketed for a backup role regardless of where he lands.