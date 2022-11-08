Cauley-Stein didn't play in Sunday's game versus Mexico City due to left foot stiffness.
Cauley-Stein figures to have a chance to join the NBA ranks at some point during the season after missing out on a roster spot with the Rockets following training camp. However, he'll need to get healthy and log some action in the G League before that can become a reality.
