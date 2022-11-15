Cauley-Stein (foot) totaled seven points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist in Friday's 112-104 win over the Squadron.
Cauley-Stein missed the Vipers' opener with a foot issue but did his part in limited action in his return to the floor. Cauley-Stein has never been a huge offensive factor and was the only starter for the Vipers to fail to reach double digits, but he remains a capable defender, posting a pair of blocks.
More News
-
Willie Cauley-Stein: Sits with left foot stiffness•
-
Rockets' Willie Cauley-Stein: Let go by Houston•
-
Rockets' Willie Cauley-Stein: Sitting Friday•
-
Rockets' Willie Cauley-Stein: Inks deal with Houston•
-
Willie Cauley-Stein: Contract terminated by Philadelphia•
-
76ers' Willie Cauley-Stein: Slated to be let go by 76ers•