Cauley-Stein (foot) totaled seven points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist in Friday's 112-104 win over the Squadron.

Cauley-Stein missed the Vipers' opener with a foot issue but did his part in limited action in his return to the floor. Cauley-Stein has never been a huge offensive factor and was the only starter for the Vipers to fail to reach double digits, but he remains a capable defender, posting a pair of blocks.