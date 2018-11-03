Willie Reed: 34 points against Iowa
Reed posted 34 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes in Friday's game against Iowa.
Reed fully displayed why he was taken No. 1 overall in this year's G League draft. While 34 points and 14 rebounds each night is probably too high of an expectation, the 25-year-old should be high atop the rankings list of all G League formats this season.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times