Reed posted 34 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes in Friday's game against Iowa.

Reed fully displayed why he was taken No. 1 overall in this year's G League draft. While 34 points and 14 rebounds each night is probably too high of an expectation, the 25-year-old should be high atop the rankings list of all G League formats this season.

