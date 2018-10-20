Willie Reed: Goes No. 1 overall in G-League draft
Reed was selected with the first overall pick in Saturday's 2018 G-League Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Reed, who is entering his age 25 season, appeared in 42 games between the Pistons and Clippers last season. He averaged 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 10.2 minutes while shooting 66.9 percent from the field.
