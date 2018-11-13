Willie Reed: Registers double-double despite loss
Reed compiled 24 points, 11 rebounds and a blocked shot in the loss to the Skyforce on Monday.
Reed essentially hit his season averages on Monday, as the dominant big man is averaging 29 points and 13 rebounds through four games this campaign. The 28-year-old is arguably one of the best fantasy options at his position and should be poised for another stat-stuffing matchup against the South Bay Lakers on Thursday.
