Willie Reed: Released from Salt Lake
Reed was waived from Salt Lake City due to a season-ending shoulder injury.
It's a bit of a surprise to see Salt Lake waive the former No. 1 overall pick in the most recent G League draft, but the team evidently did not feel comfortable using a roster spot on the injured center the rest of the way. Kyle Benjamin will take over his role on the roster for the duration of the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...