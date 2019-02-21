Reed was waived from Salt Lake City due to a season-ending shoulder injury.

It's a bit of a surprise to see Salt Lake waive the former No. 1 overall pick in the most recent G League draft, but the team evidently did not feel comfortable using a roster spot on the injured center the rest of the way. Kyle Benjamin will take over his role on the roster for the duration of the 2018-19 season.

