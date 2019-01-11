Willie Reed: Returns and posts double-double
Reed (back) tallied 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in the 112-100 loss to the Blue.
Reed missed a handful of games near the holidays with a back injury, but was able to return to the court Thursday and tally his usual double-double. The center is averaging 20.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 20 games this season.
