Willie Reed: Returns to action Monday
Reed scored 14 points (7-9 FG) and grabbed seven rebounds in a loss to Stockton on Monday.
After missing nine games while nursing an injured groin, Reed put up a solid effort in only 16 minutes in the blowout loss. Should the big man be given increased playing time, he could be a valuable contributor; in 21 games last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest.
