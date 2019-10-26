Reed agreed to terms on a deal with Olympiacos, Sportando.com reports.

Reed, who averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Salt Lake City Start last year, agreed to terms with one of Europe's premier team to join them for the remainder of the 2019-20 EuroLeague season. While the deal indicates that Reed isn't likely to appear in the NBA this season, there's a chance he returns to the league in the future if he's able to maintain his productivity.