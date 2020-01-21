Play

Reed signed a G League contract and was acquired by Salt Lake City, who own his returning player rights.

Reed logged 21 games with the Stars last season, averaging 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.6 assists per contest. After a brief stay overseas to open 2019-20, the big man will return to the US and should play a sizable role for Salt Lake again.

More News
Our Latest Stories