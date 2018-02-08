Willie Reed: To be waived by Chicago
Reed (suspension) will be waived by the Bulls, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
This isn't too surprising given that Reed is in the middle of serving a six-game suspension and wouldn't have much of a role on Chicago anyway. Given the the question marks surrounding Reed's status following his domestic violence incident, it seems unlikely that the big man will be able to find a home before the end of the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...