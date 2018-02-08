Reed (suspension) will be waived by the Bulls, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

This isn't too surprising given that Reed is in the middle of serving a six-game suspension and wouldn't have much of a role on Chicago anyway. Given the the question marks surrounding Reed's status following his domestic violence incident, it seems unlikely that the big man will be able to find a home before the end of the 2017-18 season.

