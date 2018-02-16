Winston Shepard: Best all-around game

Shepard provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block during Tuesday's 120-113 loss at Salt Lake City.

This was the 24-year-old's fourth double-double of the season, and he recorded at least one stat in every major category. Shepard will occasionally produce games in which he scores in the low-to-mid teens, as he demonstrated Tuesday, but due to Santa Cruz having better all-around scorers such as Quinn Cook, Damion Lee and Terrence Jones, it's likely he won't score much more than his season average of 9.8 points.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories