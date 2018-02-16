Winston Shepard: Best all-around game

Shepard provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block during Tuesday's 120-113 loss at Salt Lake City.

This was the 24-year-old's fourth double-double of the season, and he recorded at least one stat in every major category. Shepard will occasionally produce games in which he scores in the low-to-mid teens, as he demonstrated Tuesday, but due to Santa Cruz having better all-around scorers such as Quinn Cook, Damion Lee and Terrence Jones, it's likely he won't score much more than his season average of 9.8 points.