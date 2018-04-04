Winston Shepard: Misses final month of season

Shepard achieved 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 19 games played during the 2017-18 season with Santa Cruz.

The 24-year-old forward missed the final month of the season due to a right hamstring injury but when he played, he proved to be a dependent scorer for Santa Cruz. Shepard will look to build off his first fine season next year.

