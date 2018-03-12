Winston Shepard: Misses Saturday's game

Shepard missed Saturday's 126-122 victory over the Memphis Hustle because of a right hamstring injury.

As a result of his injury, Shepard has not seen any minutes since scoring 13 points on Feb. 27 and it's not clear when he will be able to return. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds across 19 games played this season with Santa Cruz.