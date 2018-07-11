Wizards' Aaron Harrison: Struggles with shot in summer league loss
Harrison tallied 12 points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 89-74 summer league loss to the Clippers.
Harrison saw fairly limited minutes off the bench, but he wasn't afraid to launch up shots, finishing third on the team with 10 field goal attempts. He hit a meager 20 percent of those shots and just 28.6 percent of his three-pointers, though Harrison's work at the free-throw line still allowed him to hit double figures in scoring. At this point, it's unclear if Harrison will receive a training camp invite from the Wizards, but he should at least have one more shot at impressing the staff in a summer league consolation matchup in the coming few days.
More News
-
Wizards' Aaron Harrison: Scores 12 points Friday•
-
Aaron Harrison: Will play for Wizards summer league team•
-
Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Career high 16 points•
-
Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Starting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Heading back to bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Starting Wednesday vs. Orlando•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...