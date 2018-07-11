Wizards' Aaron Harrison: Struggles with shot in summer league loss

Harrison tallied 12 points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 89-74 summer league loss to the Clippers.

Harrison saw fairly limited minutes off the bench, but he wasn't afraid to launch up shots, finishing third on the team with 10 field goal attempts. He hit a meager 20 percent of those shots and just 28.6 percent of his three-pointers, though Harrison's work at the free-throw line still allowed him to hit double figures in scoring. At this point, it's unclear if Harrison will receive a training camp invite from the Wizards, but he should at least have one more shot at impressing the staff in a summer league consolation matchup in the coming few days.