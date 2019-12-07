Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Assiged to G-League
Schofield will return to the Go-Go on Saturday.
Schofield will rejoin the Wizards' G-League affiliate after seeing 12 minutes Friday against Miami. In 10 G-League games, the Tennessee products averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32.0 minutes.
