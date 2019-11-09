Play

Schofield was assigned to Capital City on Saturday.

The rookie forward will join the Wizard's G-league affiliate in order to get extra reps. Through five games, Schoefield's averaging 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.2 minutes, while shooting an astounding 70.0 percent from the field. He'll likely oscillate between the G-League and NBA throughout the season.

