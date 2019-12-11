Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Assigned to G League
Schofield was assigned to the G League from the Wizards on Wednesday.
Schofield's back and forth cycle between the NBA and the G League continues, as this transaction marks the fourth time in the past eight days that the forward has either been recalled to the NBA or assigned to the G League. While the rookie has appeared in eight games in the NBA, he has only scored in two of them, so the motive for the move to the G League may be to get him some extended scoring opportunities.
