Schofield was assigned to the G League from the Wizards on Wednesday.

Schofield's back and forth cycle between the NBA and the G League continues, as this transaction marks the fourth time in the past eight days that the forward has either been recalled to the NBA or assigned to the G League. While the rookie has appeared in eight games in the NBA, he has only scored in two of them, so the motive for the move to the G League may be to get him some extended scoring opportunities.