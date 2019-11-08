Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Available Friday
Schofield was recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's game against Cleveland.
Schofield has appeared in five games for the Wizards this season, though his impact has generally been small. He did put up 15 points against Minnesota on Nov. 2 but has averaged just 4.4 points in 10.2 minutes across his five appearances.
