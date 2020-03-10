Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Back from G League
Schofield was recalled from the G League on Tuesday.
Schofield will be available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks after his recent stretch with the Capital City Go-Go. The rookie second-round pick is averaging 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 11.2 minutes in 26 NBA appearances this year.
