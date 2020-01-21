Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Back in G League
Schofield was assigned to the Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.
Schofield was recalled ahead of Monday's matchup but failed to see any action. He'll be available for Capital City for Tuesday's game against Westchester.
More News
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Recalled by parent club•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Leads team in G League loss•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Sent to Go-Go•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Impressive showing off bench•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Back with Washington•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Heads to G League•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...