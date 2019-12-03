Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Back with parent club
Schofield was recalled from the G League ahead of Tuesday's game against Orlando.
Schofield is unlikely to play Tuesday after playing earlier in the day for the Go-Go, but he'll serve as another body on the bench for the Wizards.
