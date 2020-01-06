Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Back with Washington
Schofield was recalled from the G League on Monday.
Schofield was assigned to the Capital City Go-Go on Sunday, but he'll be right back with the parent club for Monday's matchup with Boston. His last NBA action came Friday against Portland, logging 12 minutes while registering two boards.
