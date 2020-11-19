Schofield was traded to the Thunder on Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The details are still trickling in, but it appears the Thunder will also get the rights to the No. 37 pick in Wednesday's draft, Vit Krejci. Schofield appeared in 33 games for Washington as a rookie, and he'll now join a Thunder team that has shifted into full rebuild mode.
