Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Drafted by Wizards

Schofield was selected by the Wizards with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

A four-year contributor at Tennessee, Schofield capped off a fantastic college career with averages of 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as a senior. Schofield shot 47.4 percent from the field and a career-best 41.8 percent from three last season, but his primary value may lie in his defensive versatility.

