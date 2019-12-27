Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Fails to score
Schofield had zero points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds as the Wizards fell to the Pistons 132-102 Thursday night.
Making his second NBA start, the rookie from Tennessee has combined for three points and five rebounds across 37 minutes in those two starts. Even with the injuries piling up in Washington, Schofield has not made an impact and likely won't warrant fantasy consideration for the foreseeable future.
