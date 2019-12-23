Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Gets starting nod
Schofield is in the starting lineup for Monday's contest against New York, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
The rookie will be making his first professional start in place of the injured Davis Bertans (quadriceps) on Monday. Schofield is currently averaging 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds over 12.1 minutes per outing this year.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...